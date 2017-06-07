HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Vocal Selections Now Available Through Samuel French

Samuel French has just announced that the Heathers The Musical Vocal Selections are now available for purchase online and in stores.

Heathers The Musical Vocal Selections are arranged for voice with piano accompaniment and feature 12 songs from the hit off-Broadway musical like "Dead Girl Walking," "Candy Store," and "Seventeen." It is the seventh vocal selection book in the Samuel French collection joining other popular musicals such as Fun Home, Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812, Hands on a Hardbody, and a three book collection from New Musical Theatre.

Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. The book, music and lyrics are written by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy, and is adapted from the cult classic movie Heathers by Daniel Waters. The musical gained its own cult status following the 2014 Off-Broadway run and cast album release. Earlier this year, Samuel French also announced the release of Heathers The Musical High School Edition.

For more information or to order your copy, visit www.samuelfrench.com/heathersvs.

