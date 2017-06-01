Five Andy Karl Fun Facts: Past Roles, Fun Friends, and More!

BroadwayWorld is celebrating GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway with 5 Fun Facts about Andy Karl! Check out another five facts in the first part of the series here!

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. The musical made its world premiere try-out at The Old Vic in London in summer 2016 and opened at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway on 17 April 2017.

But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.

Karl originally planned on becoming a voice teacher until the director of a show he was in at college told him he had what it took to be a professional actor.

Karl moved to New York in 1994. He was an understudy in the touring cast of The Who's Tommy and in 1998 played Rum Tum Tugger in the touring cast of Cats. In February 2000 Karl was an understudy in the New York premiere of Sondheim's Saturday Night at the Second Stage Theatre. Andy Karl has appeared in On The Twentieth Century twice - once in concert in 2005 and again for the Roundabout Theatre Company in his Tony Award-nominated performance. In order to get into shape to play Rocky Balboa, Karl put on 12 pounds of muscle and worked with a trainer to get to a heavyweight fighter's weight. Karl received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for this performance. Andy Karl has worked with fellow Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block twice before - in The Mystery of Edwin Drood (for which he was nominated for a Tony Award) as well as in Dolly Parton's musical, 9 to 5. Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time. Don't forget to vote for Groundhog Day and Andy Karl in the 2017 Theater Fans' Awards! Vote here!

Have a Tony Awards Season Fun Fact? Share it with us in the comments! Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Related Articles