First Listen: Billy Porter Duets with India.Arie on New Richard Rodgers Album

Billy Porter has just released the track "Carefully Taught" off of his album- Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers. Listen to the full duet with India.Arie below!

Tony and Grammy Award-Winner Billy Porter's new studio album, Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers, will be released April 14, 2017 and is currently available for pre-order.

The album, which features new, soulful takes on classic Richard Rodgers songs, includes solos and duets from the following artists (in addition to Porter himself): Tony and Grammy Award winners Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Tony Award-winner Patina Miller (Pippin), Grammy Award winners Pentatonix and India.Arie, Tony Award nominees Brandon Victor Dixon (Shuffle Along), Joshua Henry (Violet), and Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), alongside YouTube sensation and Kinky Boots star Todrick Hall and multiple Grammy Award nominees Deborah Cox and Ledisi.

