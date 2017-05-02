2017 AWARDS SEASON
FREEZE FRAME: Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson Announce the 2017 Tony Awards Nominations

May. 2, 2017  

All eyes were on Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson this morning as they announced the 2017 Tony Award nominations live on CBS and TonyAwards.com. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you a look at the stars below!

Take a look at the full list of nominees here.

Jane Krakowski is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock." Krakowski was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, along with additional nominations in that category in 2008 through 2014. Last year, Krakowski stared on Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of She Loves Me (Outer Critics Circle, Astaire, and Drama Desk Awards, Tony Award nomination).

Christopher Jackson is a past Tony Award-nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter/composer best known for starring as George Washington in the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical Hamilton, which opened on Broadway last August. Christopher's Broadway credits include Holler If Ya Hear Me, After Midnight, The Bronx Bombers (Derek Jeter), In The Heights (Benny), Memphis (Delray Farrell) and The Lion King (Simba). Off Broadway includes Bronx Bombers (Primary Stages), The Jammer (Atlantic Theater Co.), Lonely, I'm Not (Second Stage), In the Heights (37 Arts), and Cotton Club Parade (ENCORES at City Center).

Christopher can currently be seen starring in the hit CBS drama Bull where he plays Chunk, a stylist who prepares defendants for trial. Christopher also recorded an original song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the new Disney film Moana in theaters this past November.

Photo credit: Walter McBride


