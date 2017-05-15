Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Octavia Spencer

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts.

We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out Episode 48, featuring Octavia Spencer.

Octavia Spencer, Academy Award winner, shares her journey from a small town in Alabama to a huge career in Hollywood. Raised by a single mom and one of 7 children, her's is a story of perseverance and passion.



One of Hollywood's most sought-after talents, Octavia Spencer has become a familiar fixture on both television and the silver screen. Her critically acclaimed performance as Minny in 2011's The Help won her the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Golden Globe Award, among numerous other accolades. Throughout the past year she has taken on many different characters, such as Johanna in Allegiant and Miss Harris in The Great Gilly Hopkins, as well as lending her voice to the character of Mrs. Otterton in Zootopia. Octavia can be seen in the critically acclaimed Hidden Figures, a drama that follows the true story of three African American women who were instrumental to NASA catching up in the Space Race. Octavia's performance as Dorothy Vaughan has earned her SAG, Golden Globe, NAACP Image Award, and Academy Award nominations to date. Spencer also stars in The Shack and Gifted.

