Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Nikka Graff Lanzarone

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Nikka Graff Lanzarone is a New York City-based performer, writer, podcaster, cat lady, lover of the Internet, wife, and nerd. She's appeared on Broadway in Chicago (Velma Kelly)andWomen on the Verge... (Marisa) and Off-Broadway in Sweet Charity (Ursula, New Group) Hello Again (The Whore, Transport Group), Zorba (Encores!), and Seussical (Lucille Lortel Theatre). Favorite regional credits include My Paris (Long Wharf), The Jungle Book (Goodman/Huntington Theatres), A Chorus Line(Paper Mill Playhouse) and Into the Woods (Baltimore Centerstage/Westport Country Playhouse). She also did a stint as a Vegas showgirl in Jerry Mitchell's Peep Show. Film: Bandslam. TV: "Unforgettable," "Smash,""Live from Lincoln Center." Recordings: "Women on the Verge..." and "Seussical" cast albums. Her podcast, The Ensemblist, is changing the conversation about what it means to make a successful life in the theatre. Follow @nikkalanz on social media. More: nikka-graff-lanzarone.com.