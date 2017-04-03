Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Edie Falco

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts.

We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out Episode 41, featuring Edie Falco.

Edie Falco, the multi award winning actress, takes Ilana through her life and career in exquisite detail. From her early days waitressing to her early indie films. How she got the role of Carmela on "The Sopranos," the script she originally read for "Nurse Jackie." Ilana and Edie talk about sobriety, adoption, fame, single motherhood, pet psychics, and much more on this fascinating episode of "Little Known Facts."



Edie Falco's acting career began with her work in indie films: "The Unbelievable Truth," Laws of Gravity and Trust." In 1999, she had two starring roles, in "Judy Berlin" and "Random Hearts," her first major role in a mainstream film. She was cast in roles on the television shows "Homicide, Life On The Street" and "Oz" -- both created by Tom Fontana. She became a household name when she landed her star-making role as Mafia wife Carmela in HBO's "The Sopranos." When that show ended, she nabbed the title role in Showtime's "Nurse Jackie" and then she played Louis C.K.'s sister on "Horace and Pete." She will also portray attorney Leslie Abramson the attorney best known for her legal defense of Erik Menendez in the mini series "Law and Order: True Crime." Raised on Long Island, Edie now lives in New York City with her children and is an advocate for animal rights.

Related Articles