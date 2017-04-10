Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Danny Burstein

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts.

We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out Episode 43, featuring Danny Burstein.

Danny Burstein has been a Tony Award nominee multiple times. He is a beloved Broadway star and has played iconic roles that have left an indelible mark on the lives of theater audiences lucky enough to see him on stage. On this episode of Little Known Facts, Mr. Burstein shares stories of his time working with theater legends like Stephen Sondheim, Tony Randall, and Bernadette Peters among others. He opens up with Ilana about a cancer scare that changed him forever and together with his wife Rebecca Luker (another Broadway star) he got through that terrifying time and changed his outlook on life. Be inspired and fall in love with this Broadway legend.



Danny Burstein is a six-time Tony Award nominee and a winner of countless awards for his work in the theater. Some of his Broadway credits include "Fiddler on the Roof," "Cabaret," "Golden Boy," "Follies," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," "South Pacific," "The Drowsy Chaperone," "A Class Act," "Titanic," "Company," "The Flowering Peach," "Three Men on a Horse," "Saint Joan," "The Seagull," and "A Little Hotel on the Side." His film and television credits include "Absolutely Fabulous," different characters in six episodes of "Law & Order," "Boardwalk Empire," "Transamerica," "Deception," "The Family Fang," and "Indignation."

