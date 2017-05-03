Eric Bogosian, Steven Boyer and More Join Story Pirates Benefit in NYC

The Story Pirates, a national arts integration education organization, announces its annual The Story Pirates Benefit Shows on Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at 5 Angels Theater (789 10th Ave). The two performances will begin at 2:00pm and 5:00pm respectively, and a reception for all attendees will occur from 3:00pm - 5:00pm.

The Story Pirates will be joined onstage by special guests Eric Bogosian, Kelly McCreary, Steven Boyer, and Geoffrey Arend.

All funds raised at The Story Pirates Benefit Shows will benefit the Story Pirates, bringing quality arts and creative writing programs to low-income students and children in homeless shelters.

The annual fundraiser seeks to raise over $70,000 for underfunded programs for children in need. Story Pirates serves primarily low-income, culturally diverse elementary school students in over 200 schools in New York and around the country.

The Daily Show's Jon Stewart says of the group, "I believe that what the Story Pirates are doing is helping America-nay, humanity-helping humanity itself... the Story Pirates give kids a love of creative writing and a confidence in that ability that they can't get anywhere else."

The Story Pirates Benefit Shows are being run in conjunction with an online campaign aiming to honor the educators who are inspiring kids every day. For more information on the campaign, visit www.StoryPirates.org/donate.

The Story Pirates is a nationally respected education and media organization founded in 2004 to celebrate the words and ideas of young people. By pairing world-class teachers with first-rate actors and comedians, the Story Pirates offers a variety of tools to make learning more engaging and effective. Dually based in New York and Los Angeles, the Story Pirates is best known for the Idea Storm Program, a master-class writing workshop that brings teaching concepts to life, followed by a musical sketch comedy show featuring stories by students and performed by professional artists. Our acclaimed programs and professional development services for teachers are in place at over 200 schools from coast to coast.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.storypirates.org/benefit.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

