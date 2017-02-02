Enter Now for a Chance to Win Tickets to the First Preview of GROUNDHOG DAY!

To take the sting out of this morning's news from Punxsutawney PA predicting six more weeks of winter, the producers of the eagerly anticipated Broadway musical comedy Groundhog Day announce a national sweepstakes to give away the first preview performance at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Thursday, March 16. Opening night is April 17.

From now through Friday, February 17, fans can enter on Facebook for the chance to win two tickets to the March 16 performance following these steps:

1. For a chance to win, "like" Groundhog Day's official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GroundhogDayMusical.

2. Fill out the sweepstakes form on the entry page here: http://bit.ly/2k3n6qR

Winners of the free tickets will be selected in a random electronic drawing from all eligible entries received. Winners will be notified via email and scheduled to be distributed at 11:00am EST on or about February 21, 2017. Winners must select their tickets via a unique code no later than 11:00am EST on February 23, 2017. Winners must select their tickets via a unique code no later than 11:00am EST on February 23, 2017. Failure to complete the transaction on Ticketmaster within 48 hours of receiving the winning notification will result in disqualification. Unclaimed tickets will be released and awarded to another entrant. Seating locations will be assigned randomly. Patrons who have already purchased seats for the March 16 performance will be refunded the cost of their tickets through their purchase point, and will keep their pre-assigned seat locations. Lucky winners will receive tickets only and must transport themselves to the theater.

Tickets for all other performances can now be purchased in person at the August Wilson Theatre box office (245 West 52nd Street), and by visiting www.ticketmaster.com or calling (800) 745-3000.

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl...boy meets girl...boy meets girl story.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical - including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin - with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

The 1993 Columbia Pictures film, with a screenplay by Danny Rubin and Harold Ramis, based on a story by Rubin, and directed by Ramis, starred Bill Murray. Now widely regarded as a contemporary classic, Groundhog Day was cited by the Writers Guild of America as one of the 101 Greatest Screenplays ever written and in 2000 was voted by readers of Total Film as one of the ten best comedies of all time.

The cast of Groundhog Day features Andy Karl, who will star as Phil Connors in the Broadway production, following his celebrated performance in the show's well-received London's production at The Old Vic this summer, and newcomer Barrett Doss (You Can't Take It With You, Burning at The New Group) as Rita Hanson.

The Groundhog Day ensemble cast features Rebecca Faulkenberry, John Sanders, Andrew Call, Raymond J. Lee, Heather Ayers, Kevin Bernard, Gerard Canonico, Rheaume Crenshaw, Michael Fatica, Katy Geraghty, Camden Gonzales, Jordan Grubb, Taylor Iman Jones, Tari Kelly, Josh Lamon, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, William Parry, Jenna Rubaii, Vishal Vaidya, Travis Waldschmidt, and Natalie Wisdom.

The production's creative team is completed by Paul Kieve (illusions), Finn Caldwell (additional movement), Andrzej Goulding (video designer), Campbell Young Associates (hair and wig design) and Jim Carnahan (casting). David Holcenberg is the music director.

Groundhog Day is produced by Whistle Pig, Columbia Live Stage, and The Dodgers, with Michael Watt.

Groundhog Day was first performed at The Old Vic in London on July 20, 2016.

www.groundhogdaymusical.com

