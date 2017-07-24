Emmy and Tony-Award Winner Danny Daniels Dies at 92

BroadwayWorld has learned that Emmy and Tony-award winning choreographer, dancer, and director Danny Daniels passed away at the age of 92 on July 7.

Daniels got his big break at age 14 in the 1939 musical comedy 'The Star Maker" starring Bing Crosby. Two years later he made his Broadway debut in Best Foot Forward choreographed by Gene Kelly. Other Broadway performance credits include Kiss Me, Kate, Billion Dollar Baby, and Make Mine Manhattan.

By the 1950s, Daniels moved onto the world of choreography, both on stage and TV. He worked on The Martha Raye Show, countless TV specials for Bing Cosby, Gene Kelly and John Denver, and went on to win an Emmy for the CBS special The Fabulous Fifties starring Dick Van Dyke. He also choreographed the dances for Stepping Out starring Liza Minnelli.

Daniels' first love and passion was theater; he choreographed 16 shows on Broadway, West End, and in Los Angeles. In 1984 he won the Tony Award for Best Choreography for The Tap Dance Kid, and received four nominations for his other choreography work.

Daniels is survived by his three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Read the whole story on The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo credit: Getty

Related Articles