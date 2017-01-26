Easy as Pie! WAITRESS Recoups on Broadway

The producers of Sara Bareilles' Waitress announced today (Thursday, January 26), that the show has recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway.

Waitress and Hamilton are the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit.

Waitress began performances on March 25 2016 and opened April 24 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriterSara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

With a Grammy Award Nomination for Best Cast Album, Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

The cast of Waitress features Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller as Jenna, Charity Angél Dawson (Becky), Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe), and William Popp (Earl), with Cate Elefante, Thay Floyd, Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson, Molly Jobe, Max Kumangai, Ella Dane Morgan, Jeremy Morse, Olivia Phillip, Stephanie Torns, and Ryan Vasquez.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

