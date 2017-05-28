Dave Malloy Adds Additional Annotations for THE GREAT COMET Cast Recording

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Composer Dave Malloy announced via Twitter today that he has added more annotations over on Genius for THE GREAT COMET Original Broadway Cast Recording. Check out the tweet below and see the changes on genius.com!

Featuring 38 cast members and the full GREAT COMET orchestra with Josh Groban playing both the accordion and the piano throughout, the original Broadway cast recording has been released as a two disc set and features the Broadway score in it's entirety. The album was recorded at DiMenna Center New York on February 12 and 13 by Kevin Killen, who has worked with such artists as David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, Peter Gabriel, Burt Bacharach, Dar Williams and more.

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin(Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET stars multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (The New York Times) is "stunning and blazingly original" (Entertainment Weekly) and brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a "heaven-sent fireball" (The New York Times) of romance and passion.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

