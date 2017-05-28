NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Dave Malloy Adds Additional Annotations for THE GREAT COMET Cast Recording

May. 28, 2017  
Dave Malloy Adds Additional Annotations for THE GREAT COMET Cast Recording

Composer Dave Malloy announced via Twitter today that he has added more annotations over on Genius for THE GREAT COMET Original Broadway Cast Recording. Check out the tweet below and see the changes on genius.com!

Featuring 38 cast members and the full GREAT COMET orchestra with Josh Groban playing both the accordion and the piano throughout, the original Broadway cast recording has been released as a two disc set and features the Broadway score in it's entirety. The album was recorded at DiMenna Center New York on February 12 and 13 by Kevin Killen, who has worked with such artists as David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, Peter Gabriel, Burt Bacharach, Dar Williams and more.

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin(Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET stars multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (The New York Times) is "stunning and blazingly original" (Entertainment Weekly) and brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a "heaven-sent fireball" (The New York Times) of romance and passion.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

buy tickets

Related Articles


9 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BETTE MIDLER or DENÉE BENTON  for Best Actress in a Musical

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Tunes from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA and More Featured on Tony Award Season Compilation Album; Track List Unveiled!
  • Glenn Close Stops the Show at SUNSET BOULEVARD to Stop Photo-Taking Audience Member
  • Patti LaBelle Wants To Play Dolly After Bette Midler
  • THE GREAT COMET Wants You! The Season's Most Nominated Show Seeks Ensemble for Epic Tony Performance!
  • Ariana Grande Releases Message of Hope & Healing; Announces Manchester Benefit Concert
  • VIDEO: Celine Dion's First-Ever Live Performance of New BEAUTY & THE BEAST Song

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com