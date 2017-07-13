Daniel Reichard Returns to Birdland Jazz Club Broadway at Birdland Series for One Night Only

Broadway at Birdland is excited to welcome back Daniel Reichard for his new summertime club act, "Mr. Blue Sky" on August 14th at 7pm. Reichard, who created the role of Bob Gaudio in the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys and currently tours the world as a founding member of the vocal group, "The Midtown Men," will be joined onstage by a full-band, offering an eclectic evening of iconic songs and hilarious stories.

"Mr. Blue Sky" is a musical celebration of the summer season, drawing inspiration from the soundtrack of Reichard's childhood.

"I was born on a hot June evening, and raised the eighth of nine children, so there were always a lot of different kinds of music playing, especially during the summer months," Reichard recalls. "This show is going to be nostalgic in that way, presenting songs I've enjoyed since I was a child and others that I have grown to understand more deeply as an adult. Beyond the music, I am exploring the broad range of experiences and emotions that summers can bring."

The program will draw from the catalogues of artists such as Ray Charles, Adele, Fleetwood Mac, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Paul Simon. Fans of Broadway music will also get to enjoy Reichard's signature renditions of songs by composers including Leonard Bernstein and Henry Mancini.

Special guests will include Broadway and Off-Broadway veterans, Patrick McCollum, Christopher Spaulding, Ben Knox, Ben Gettinger, Joey Dudding, and Rob Eggleston. His musicians include David Cinquegrana (guitar), Brian Holtz (bass), Alex Wyatt (drums), Jason Yarcho (piano), Chris Smucker (reeds), and a special appearance by cellist, Elad Kabilio. The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

For tickets and more information visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

Photo credit: Bill Westmoreland

