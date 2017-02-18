Dame Julie Andrews Stops By Colbert for a Delightful Chat About Career and More

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy toTHE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. The incomparable Dame Julie Andrews stepped out on stage at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she charmed the late night host with talk of her return to the Ed Sullivan Theatre, becoming a dame, and a little trick for looking great in photographs.

Also discussed is her path to the role of Eliza in MY FAIR LADY. Ms. Andrews discusses the audition process, which included a brush with Richard Rodgers that almost led her away from Lerner and Loewe. Check out the first interview clip below!

Amongst the range of topics discussed, Ms. Andrews described her upcoming series JULIE'S GREENROOM, a new preschool show from The Jim Henson Company that features an all-new puppet cast of kids learning about the performing arts. The series will be available exclusively to Netflix members globally beginning March 17, 2017.

Andrews, who created the series with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton and Judy Rothman-Rof, will executive produce and star as Ms. Julie - the director of the Wellspring Center for the Performing Arts in which she teaches performing arts workshops in the theatre and its "Greenroom."

Ms. Julie and her devoted assistant Gus (Giullian Yao Gioiello) bring the performing arts to a new generation of kids known as the "Greenies," played by original puppet characters built by the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The Greenies are a diverse group of kids who are mesmerized by all that the arts and creativity has to offer. Over the course of the season, with Ms. Julie's guidance and inspiration from the visiting guest artists, the kids create an entirely original new show, that is a mashup of all the performing arts including mime, music, dance, improv, circus arts, voice and more.

Hear her discuss the series, and then watch as she plays a MY FAIR LADY game with Colbert!

