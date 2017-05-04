Chuck & Lilli Cooper, Bryce Pinkham & Lauren Worsham and Ryan Silverman to Bring Lerner & Loewe Hits to 92Y

Scotland, California, Covent Garden, Paris, Camelot - lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe evoked entire worlds in their groundbreaking musicals that include some of Broadway's biggest hits. Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, Gigi and Camelot all were conjured by the Old World Austrian Loewe and the Harvard-educated American Lerner.

Rob Berman, music director of the New York City Center Encores! series and recent Broadway musicals Dames at Sea, Bright Star and Tuck Everlasting, makes his L&L debut as artistic director for a captivating season-closer and night of romantic songs, from "Almost Like Being in Love" to "I Could Have Danced All Night." Bringing Lerner and Loewe's worlds to life: the father-daughter team of Chuck Cooper and Lilli Cooper (The Life, and Spring Awakening, respectively); A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder co-stars Bryce Pinkham and Lauren Worsham; and Side Show's Ryan Silverman.

Says Rob Berman: "With incisive lyrics, gorgeous melodies and devoted attention to character and setting, Lerner and Loewe wrote some of the greatest musicals produced during the golden age of Broadway. Inspired by the mythical and ephemeral worlds they created such as Brigadoon and Camelot, this concert will take the audience on a journey that starts from nothing, blooms to life and finally disappears."

IF YOU GO:

92Y'S LYRICS & LYRICISTS

Presents

FROM CAMELOT TO CALIFORNIA: THE WORLDS OF LERNER AND LOEWE

Rob Berman: Artistic Director, Writer & Host

Chase Brock: Stage Director

Vocals: Chuck Cooper | Lilli Cooper | Bryce Pinkham | Ryan Silverman | Lauren Worsham

Saturday, June 3 / 8 pm

Sunday, June 4 / 2 pm + 7 pm

Monday, June 5 / 2 pm + 7:30 pm

Tickets from $58 (35 & Under tickets, $25)

For information on the creative team and cast, click here.

Since 1970, Lyrics & Lyricists, the pioneering American Songbook series, and one of 92Y's signature programs, has celebrated the work of songwriters like Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Dorothy Fields, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Sheldon Harnick, and David Zippel with champions and interpreters of the American Songbook including Kathleen Marshall, Rob Fisher, Billy Stritch, John Pizzarelli, Ted Sperling, Mark Lamos, and Ted Chapin. 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists receives support from Gilda and Henry Block; the Hite Foundation, Inc.; The Harold W. and Ida L. Goldstein Lecture Fund through the Estate of Sanford Goldstein; The Edythe Kenner Foundation; The Henry Nias Foundation, courtesy of Dr. Stanley Edelman; and the Wechsler Foundation.

