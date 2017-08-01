Chicago Actress Mariann Mayberry Passes Away at 52

Steppenwolf Theatre Company announced today that ensemble member of 24 years MariAnn Mayberry passed away this morning after a long, private battle with cancer. She left the world peacefully in the company of family and friends who love her deeply.

Tonight's performance will be dark and the theatre lights dimmed. All are invited to gather at Front Bar, 1700 N. Halsted, beginning at 4pm to share memories in her honor. Information about memorial services will be shared at a later date.

As dear friends, ensemble members, donors, staff, artists, audience members and members of the Steppenwolf and Chicago communities, we all will dearly miss the powerful presence Mariann brought to our lives and the stage. Her remarkable talent, humor, strength and bravery were a gift to all those who knew her or saw her on stage. We are so lucky to have had her in our Steppenwolf family. She was greatly loved.

Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro shared, "Mariann was our girl. Funny, strong, unbelievably hard working, with a quick smile that belied a complex and beautiful interior life, she was at the center of who this company is and has always been. It is impossible to imagine our theater - or this astonishingly cruel world - without her. We are devastated."

Of one of her memorable performances in Grand Concourse, the Chicago Tribune shared, "Everything is on fire for Mayberry...For those of us who've been watching Mayberry morph, over some two decades, from a quirky outsider and a happy theatrical vagabond into a moral authority on stage, this really is an essential performance in her formidable Chicago oeuvre."

MariAnn Mayberry, a Steppenwolf ensemble member since 1993, most recently appeared in Grand Concourse (2015). The Chicago Tribune hailed her performance as one of the 'Top 10 performances of 2015.' Previous Steppenwolf credits include Russian Transport, Good People, August: Osage County (Chicago, Broadway, London and Sydney), Love Song, Last of the Boys, and many others. Broadway credits also include One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and Metamorphoses. Off-Broadway credits include Go Back To Where You Are (Playwright's Horizon) and The Notebooks Of Leonardo Da Vinci (Second Stage). Some other favorites include Argonautika (Lookingglass), The Odyssey (Goodman), Hamlet (Chicago Shakespeare) and How I Learned to Drive (Northlight/Alliance). Television credits include Person Of Interest, Are We There Yet, Law & Order (C.I., Trial By Jury, SVU), Mercy, The Dave Chappelle Show, The Pennsylvania Miner's Story. Film credits include Dogman, The Company, War of the Worlds and Since You've Been Gone.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is the nation's premier ensemble theater. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble has grown to 49 members who represent a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors and playwrights. Thrilling and powerful productions from Balm in Gilead to August: Osage County-and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony Awards-have made the theater legendary. Steppenwolf produces hundreds of performances and events annually in its three spaces: the 515-seat Downstairs Theatre, the 299-seat Upstairs Theatre and the 80-seat 1700 Theatre. Artistic programing includes a seven-play season; a two-play Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; Visiting Company engagements; and LookOut, a multi-genre performances series. Additional outreach initiatives include Steppenwolf Education, which engages 15,000 participants annually from Chicago's diverse communities with teen programming, educator training and community partnerships; the esteemed School at Steppenwolf; and Professional Leadership Programs for arts administration training. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, nearly 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success both nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. Anna D. Shapiro is the Artistic Director and David Schmitz is the Executive Director. Eric Lefkofsky is Chair of Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees. For additional information, visit steppenwolf.org, facebook.com/steppenwolftheatre, twitter.com/steppenwolfthtr and instagram.com/steppenwolfthtr.

Related Articles