CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquin to Perform Tunes from New Album at Feinstein's/54 Below

Award-winning Mexican Broadway actress Bianca Marroquin returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, performing songs from her upcoming album "Nuestros Tesoro's," "El Mundo Era Mío" as well as songs she's performed in musicals during the course of her career.

From Roxie Hart, Chicago the Musical's "merry murderess" to In The Heights to The Pajama Game, Bianca has graced Broadway stages with her vocal versatility. Also a beloved TV star in her native home, Mexico, Bianca was the first Mexican Woman to crossover from Mexico to Broadway with a lead role. Don't miss this consummate showcase of Bianca's full-bodied voice and diva moves, a tour-de-force to be remembered.

The concert is set for Friday, August 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 W 54TH ST. CELLAR, NYC 10019. For tickets and information, click here or call (646) 476-3551.

Award-winning actress Bianca Marroquin was born in Monterrey, Mexico, and raised on the border between Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, Texas. She started her artistic career in Mexico City inthe productions of Disney's Beauty and The Beast, Rent, Phantom of The Opera, Vagina Monologues and Chicago.

For her portrayal of Roxie Hart in Chicago Bianca received 5 awards from the Mexican Critics Association including New Revelation and Best Actress. In the summer of 2002, Bianca was invited to Broadway and made her debut with her English version of Roxie Hart and later kicked off Chicago's 3rd National Tour for which she received a Helen Hayes Award in Washington DC for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2004. After touring for two years she officially moved to New York to continue pursuing her career. She then starred as Carmen in the Revival Broadway hit, Tony Award winner, Pajama Game starring Harry Connick, Jr.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

