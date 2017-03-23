Broadway's SIGNIFICANT OTHER Drops Wednesday Matinees, Switches Sunday Start-Time

Producers of the new Broadway play, Significant Other, have just announced that there will be a change in performance schedule starting the week of March 28th.

Beginning Wednesday, March 29th, Significant Other will no longer be holding their weekly 2:30PM matinees, and will only play their 8PM evening performances. Sunday evening performances will begin on April 2nd at 7PM, and all Sunday matinee performance times will be switched from 3PM to 2PM. If customers had previously purchased tickets for a Wednesday Matinee performance, they should contact their ticket provider to exchange tickets for another performance.

Exceptions/additional changes to the schedule are as follows: Wednesday, June 7th at 2:30PM; Sunday, June 11th, 3PM performance ONLY; Sunday, May 28th at 3PM and 7:30PM; Sunday, July 2nd at 3PM and 7:30PM.

Significant Other began previews at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.) on Tuesday, February 14thand officially opened Thursday, March 2nd.

Broadway debut of playwright Joshua Harmon is complemented by the Broadway debut of director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. The cast features Gideon Glick (Spring Awakening), Barbara Barrie (Company). John Behlmann (Journey's End), Sas Goldberg (Stunning), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked) and Luke Smith (Peter and the Starcatcher Tour).

The creative team includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & Great Comet of 1812, Amélie), scenic design by Mark Wendland (Tony Award nominee, Merchant of Venice, Next to Normal), costume design by Kaye Voyce ( Real Thing, Realistic Joneses), lighting design byJaphy Weideman (Tony Award nominee, Visit, Airline Highway, Of Mice and Men) and sound design by Daniel Kluger ( Common Pursuit).

People and relationships change. But what if everyone is changing faster than you? Is finding " one" the only path to happiness? That's exactly what's racing through the mind of Jordan Berman as his best friends all find their Significant Others. Is separation anxiety from your friends normal? At least his grandma isn't too busy to take his calls. It's a show that's a lot like life - sometimes absurd, always honest and full of humor.

Significant Other began at Roundabout atre Company following the professional debut and world premiere of Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews at Roundabout Underground's Black Box in fall 2012. Bad Jews was the first play to transfer to the Roundabout's Laura Pels atre and became the third most produced licensed play last season. Significant Other becomes Roundabout's second new play to transfer to Broadway following the success of Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play, Humans.

Significant Other is presented on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Roundabout atre Company, Rebecca Gold, Ronald Frankel, Spencer Ross, Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce, Patty Baker, CandyWendyJamiePaula Productions, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, Caiola Productions, Adam S. Gordon, In Fine Company, Cody Lassen, Aaron Priest, Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Will Trice and The Shubert Organization.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

