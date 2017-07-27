Broadway's BOOK OF MORMON Becomes One of the Fastest Broadway Shows to Hit Half-a-Billion in Sales

The Broadway production of The Book of Mormon has just surpassed $500 Million in total gross ticket sales since it first premiered at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on February 24, 2011.

This rare distinction was achieved during the week ending July 16, 2017, making The Book of Mormon one of the fastest productions in Broadway history to reach this milestone. The Book of Mormon has played at more than 100% capacity each week of its six-and-a-half year run on Broadway.

The musical phenomenon's enduring popularity extends around the globe. The title has grossed over $1 billion in sales internationally, and productions throughout the world, from Broadway to Australia, consistently play to standing room only crowds.

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, has played 331 consecutive weeks at more than 100% capacity on Broadway and has broken the house record at the Eugene O'Neill Theater more than 50 times. Its successive road companies have played over 170 weeks at more than 100% capacity and set 90 house records at 47 theatres around the US.

At Monday evening's 2017 Helpmann Awards in Australia, The Book of Mormon won the coveted Best Musical award, while Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw were awarded the Helpmann for Best Direction of a Musical. The Book of Mormon broke the house record in Australia for the highest selling on-sale period of any production in Melbourne's Princess Theatre's 159-year history. The Australian production has played more than 200 sold-out performances since opening on January 17, 2017.

The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical. The Book of Mormon smashed box office records for the highest single day of sales in West End history, and this production has sold out every single one of its 1225 performances thus far at The Prince of Wales Theatre.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by CaseyNicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The Book of Mormon features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.

