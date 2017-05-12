Broadway-Bound ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Extends Again at La Jolla Playhouse

Due to unprecedented demand, La Jolla Playhouse announces another extension for its world-premiere musical, Escape to Margaritaville, now scheduled to run through July 9.

Tickets for the extension weeks go on sale Sunday, May 14 and will be available at LaJollaPlayhouse.org or (858) 550-1010. Performances run Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be no performance on July 4, but there will be an added performance on Wed, July 5 at 2:00pm.

"We've only just begun previews, but the excitement around Escape to Margaritaville is highly palpable, and it's tremendously gratifying that audiences - 'Parrot Heads' and traditional theatregoers alike - are as eager to experience this delightful new musical as we are to share it with them," said Playhouse Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg. "It's shaping up to be quite a year for Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, helming this world-premiere production right on the heels of his Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit Come From Away and the rousing Disney musical Freaky Friday, and we couldn't be more proud to be his artistic home."

Escape to Margaritaville includes brand new music, specifically written for the musical by Jimmy Buffett, along with many of his hit songs that are near-and-dear to fans' hearts. The original story was created by co-book writers Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl") and Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"). Playhouse Artistic Director and three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Ashley directs, and the creative team also includes Tony Award-nominated Choreographer Kelly Devine, Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award-nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor.

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean's warm, and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. Escape to Margaritaville is the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full time charmer named Tully who thinks he's got life all figured out. Until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

Following the la Jolla Playhouse run, the show will play New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and make a stop at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in November 2017 before sailing into Broadway in the spring of 2018. Visit EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com for more information.

Escape to Margaritaville is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

With demand at an all-time high, the best way to guarantee the best seats and ticket price to Escape to Margaritaville is through a subscription purchase. For the price of two tickets to this one show, patrons can purchase a subscription to three world-premiere Playhouse productions. Additionally, subscribers receive terrific benefits, such as free exchanges into an alternate performance, the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before the general public at a 20% discount, as well as free parking.

In addition to Escape to Margaritaville, La Jolla Playhouse's 2017/2018 season includes four additional world premieres: At the Old Place (July 5 - 30), by Rachel Bonds, directed by Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Jaime Castañeda; Kill Local (August 1 - 27), by Mat Smart, directed by Jackson Gay; Wild Goose Dreams (September 5 - Oct 1), by Hansol Jung, directed by Leigh Silverman; SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical (November 7 - December 10), book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder and others, directed by Des McAnuff, as well as Bekah Brunstetter's The Cake (February 6 - March 4, 2018). Tickets and subscriptions are available at LaJollaPlayhouse.org or by calling (858) 550-1010.

The Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse is internationally-renowned for creating some of the most exciting and adventurous work in American theatre, through its new play development initiatives, its innovative Without Walls series, artist residencies and commissions. Currently led by Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, and reborn in 1983 under the artistic leadership of Des McAnuff. La Jolla Playhouse has had 28 productions transfer to Broadway, garnering 35 Tony Awards, among them the currently-running, Tony Award-nominated Come From Away, Jersey Boys, Memphis, The Who's Tommy, Big River, as well as Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays and the Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, both fostered as part of the Playhouse's Page To Stage Program.

