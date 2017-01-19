Broadway AM Report, January 19, 2017 - JITNEY, THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

TODAY'S CALL SHEET:

- Hundreds of organizations across the country take part in THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT this evening!

- THE DISAPPEARING MAN folk opera gets a developmental presentation...

- New plays by Neil LaBute and more are set for La MaMa's AUTHOR DIRECTING AUTHOR.

- And August Wilson's JITNEY opens tonight on Broadway!

Kate Walsh and Jeremy Shamos

in rehearsal for IF I FORGET!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- BC/EFA has saved the date for its 2017 BROADWAY BACKWARDS!

- OH, HELLO recouped right before its Broadway closing.

- We got a first look (right) at IF I FORGET in rehearsal, plus interviews with the cast of SIGNIFICANT OTHER, and shots from HURRICANE DIANE in NJ!

- A multi-ethnic production of GREASE is racing to Toronto...

- The latest BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY has collected its full court!

- Michael John LaChiusa's reworked LOS OTROS has found its stars in Baltimore.

- Six stage artists, including Billy Porter, are headed to the 8th annual Sundance Institute Retreat.

- And a slew of stars will gather at Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2017 Gala in NYC.

- And Sony Animation will air Lin-Manuel Miranda's VIVO in 2020!

BWW Exclusive: Maxamoo spent two weeks seeing a ton of theater - check out their final podcast report from January's NYC festivals! #ThrowbackThursday: In honor of his show debuting today, go back in time with this black-and-white portrait of playwright August Wilson... Set Your DVR... for Idina Menzel, appearing on TODAY to chat Lifetime's BEACHES remake!

