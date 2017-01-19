WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Broadway AM Report, January 19, 2017 - JITNEY, THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT and More!

Jan. 19, 2017  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our AM Report for 2017!

TODAY'S CALL SHEET:

- Hundreds of organizations across the country take part in THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT this evening!
- THE DISAPPEARING MAN folk opera gets a developmental presentation...
- New plays by Neil LaBute and more are set for La MaMa's AUTHOR DIRECTING AUTHOR.
- And August Wilson's JITNEY opens tonight on Broadway!

Kate Walsh and Jeremy Shamos
in rehearsal for IF I FORGET!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- BC/EFA has saved the date for its 2017 BROADWAY BACKWARDS!
- OH, HELLO recouped right before its Broadway closing.
- We got a first look (right) at IF I FORGET in rehearsal, plus interviews with the cast of SIGNIFICANT OTHER, and shots from HURRICANE DIANE in NJ!
- A multi-ethnic production of GREASE is racing to Toronto...
- The latest BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY has collected its full court!
- Michael John LaChiusa's reworked LOS OTROS has found its stars in Baltimore.
- Six stage artists, including Billy Porter, are headed to the 8th annual Sundance Institute Retreat.
- And a slew of stars will gather at Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2017 Gala in NYC.
- And Sony Animation will air Lin-Manuel Miranda's VIVO in 2020!

BWW Exclusive: Maxamoo spent two weeks seeing a ton of theater - check out their final podcast report from January's NYC festivals!

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of his show debuting today, go back in time with this black-and-white portrait of playwright August Wilson...

Set Your DVR... for Idina Menzel, appearing on TODAY to chat Lifetime's BEACHES remake!

What we're geeking out over: The return of WILL & GRACE on NBC!

What we're listening to: The FALSETTOS cast recording, out now - the cast will celebrate at Barnes & Noble this week!

Social Butterfly: Get a sneak peek the cast of BANDSTAND after shooting the show's commercial!

