Breaking: THE GREAT COMET Announces September Broadway Closing; Final Performers for Role of 'Pierre'

This just in - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, September 3rd at the Imperial Theatre.

Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan will play the role of 'Pierre' through Sunday, August 13. For the performances August 15-20, the role of 'Pierre' will be played by Scott Stangland (IRNE Award winner for 'Pierre' at ART). COMET creator Dave Malloy will return to the role August 22 - September 3. Brittain Ashford will return to the role of 'Sonya' for the performances August 15-September 3.

Plans for a national tour of THE GREAT COMET are underway with an expected launch in 2019. At the time of closing THE GREAT COMET will have played 32 previews and 336 regular performances. Ticket buyers for performances after September 3 should contact their point-of-purchase for a refund. Tickets purchased from Telecharge (online or by phone) or with a credit card at the box office will be refunded automatically.

This news comes just weeks after the controversy of replacing Okieriete Onaodowan with Mandy Patinkin - who withdrew from the production following public outcry.

Created by three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other. THE GREAT COMET was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical (Josh Groban), Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical (Denée Benton), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Lucas Steele), Outstanding Direction (Rachel Chavkin), Outstanding Original Score (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Book (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Orchestrations (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Choreography (Sam Pinkleton), and Outstanding Costume Design (Paloma Young). THE GREAT COMET received two 2017 Tony Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design (Mimi Lien) and Outstanding Lighting Design (Bradley King).

The current cast of THE GREAT COMET also includes Ingrid Michaelson as 'Sonya' (through August 13 only), Courtney Bassett as 'Mary,' Nicholas Belton as 'Andrey/Bolkonsky,' Nick Choksi as 'Dolokhov,' Amber Gray as 'Hélène,' Grace McLean as 'Marya D,' Paul Pinto as 'Balaga,' Scott Stangland as 'Pierre' (standby), and Lucas Steele as 'Anatole.' The ensemble includes Sumayya Ali, Josh Canfield, Kennedy Caughell, Ken Clark, Lulu Fall, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nick Gaswirth, Alex Gibson, Brad Giovanine, Billy Joe Kiessling, Mary Spencer Knapp, Blaine Alden Krauss, Reed Luplau, Brandt Martinez, Andrew Mayer, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Azudi Onyejekwe, Pearl Rhein, Celia Mei Rubin, Heath Saunders, Katrina Yaukey, and Lauren Zakrin.

THE GREAT COMET features choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design by 2017 Tony Award, Drama Desk and OCC winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by 2017 Tony Award, Drama Desk and OCC winner Bradley King, sound design by 2017 Drama Desk winner Nicholas Pope, music supervision by Sonny Paladino, musical direction by Rick Hip-Flores, casting by Stewart/Whitley, and production stage management by Karyn Meek.

