Breaking: LOVE NEVER DIES Announces 2017-18 Touring Engagements

Love Never Dies will make its North American premiere in Detroit, MI at the Fisher Theater from October 17-29, with official opening night October 25, following a special preview engagement in Baltimore, MD at the Hippodrome Theater from October 3-8. Complete North American touring schedule for the 2017-18 season is below. Casting will be revealed at a later date.

The new touring production will reflect an extensive re-working of the material by an Australian creative team for the original Australian premiere in 2011. Described by Chris Boyd in The Australian as "The best thing Lloyd Webber has written in the quarter century since The Phantom of the Opera".

Directed by Simon Phillips (Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical) with new set and costume designs by Gabriela Tylesova, choreography by 2011 Astaire Awards winner Graeme Murphy, lighting design by Nick Schlieper and sound design by Mick Potter, the show is one of the few instances of a major West End musical being given a complete makeover for subsequent productions.

Lloyd Webber said he knew about five minutes into seeing its first run-through that he and the new production team had achieved something special. "I have the great joy of being able to say that I think this production is probably the finest one I could ever, ever hope for."

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. In this new, electrically charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar, but he has never stopped yearning for his one true love and musical protégée, Christine Daaé.

Now one of the world's finest sopranos, Christine accepts an invitation to travel from Paris to New York to perform at a renowned opera house. Christine's marriage to Raoul is suffering at the hands of his drinking and gambling and they desperately need the financial rewards that America can give them.

In a final bid to win back Christine's love, the Phantom lures her, Raoul, and their young son Gustave, from Manhattan to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island - not knowing what is in store for them.

Since its premiere in 2010, Love Never Dies has enjoyed productions worldwide in London, Australia, Denmark, Vienna, Japan and Germany, as well as multiple recordings including a concept album and a London cast recording. A DVD release of the Australian production has delighted fans globally, and now the North American tour brings the musical to the US for the first time.

North America Tour Schedule, 2017-18 Season

Baltimore, MD Oct 3-8, 2017 Special Preview Engagement

Detroit, MI Oct 17-29 Official Tour Opening October 25

Durham, NC Oct 31-Nov 5

Ft. Lauderdale, FL Nov 7-19

Orlando, FL Nov 21-26

Atlanta, GA Nov 28-Dec 3

Ft. Myers, FL Dec 5-10

Tampa, FL Dec 12-17

Providence, RI Dec 26-31

Pittsburgh, PA Jan 2-7, 2018

Cleveland, OH Jan 9-28

Boston, MA Jan 30-Feb 11

Chicago, IL Feb 14-Mar 4

San Jose, CA Mar 13-18

Las Vegas, NV Mar 20-25

San Diego, CA Mar 27-Apr 1

Los Angeles, CA Apr 3-22

Costa Mesa, CA Apr 24-May 5

Seattle, WA May 8-13

Portland, OR May 15-20

Hartford, CT May 29-Jun 3

Buffalo, NY Jun 5-10

Greenville, SC Jun 12-17

Nashville, TN Jun 19-24

Minneapolis, MN Jun 26-Jul 1

Houston, TX Jul 17-22

Dallas, TX Jul 24-Aug 5

Ft. Worth, TX Aug 7-12

Charlotte, NC Sep 11-16

Additional engagements to be announced

