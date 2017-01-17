Brandon Victor Dixon Reflects on Mike Pence's Controversial Visit to HAMILTON

Brandon Victor Dixon is featured in the upcoming 'Inauguration Issue' of Variety magazine. In the interview, the two time Tony nominee, currently starring as Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical HAMILTON, reflects back at a controversial visit from Vice President-elect Mike Pence last November.

The politician was initially met with an overall negative reception from the audience. Following the curtain call, Dixon addressed Pence as he was being ushered out of the theater by security. The show's creators and producers, including HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, wrote the brief, respectful address, and asked Dixon to be the one to deliver it.

Following the visit, president-elect Donald Trump responded to the incident on Twitter, calling the Tony-winning musical "overrated."



"I was certainly a little surprised at the magnitude of things, but then my intelligent self kicked in," Dixon explains. "I understand the media-news-cycle world that we live in. And my reaction was, 'I'm happy to step forward and to speak about this at any and every opportunity,' because people globally feel a need to hear that they are not alone in their desire to have their voices heard."



The actor goes on to explain, "The play forces us to address how we use anger, fear, and distance to shape how we treat the most vulnerable members of our society." He goes on to ask, "Am I more than the worst thing I've ever done?" Read the article in full HERE

Brandon Victor Dixon received a 2016 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his role as Eubie Blake in Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. The actor also received a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Harpo in The Color Purple.

He has also appeared on Broadway as Berry Gordy in Motown: The Musical. At City Center Encores! he appeared in Cotton Club Parade with Wynton Marsalis, and as Royal in House of Flowers. His Off-Broadway credits include Rent and The Scottsboro Boys (for which he received Lucille Lortel, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and AUDELCO Award nominations).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

