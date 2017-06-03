Bette Midler Sends a Housewarming Gift to New Neighbors SPAMILTON

Spamilton, the comedic musical take on all things Hamilton and Broadway, began previews at its new home at the 47th Street Theater/The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater last night, June 2nd, with an official opening set for June 19th. The new theater on 47th Street, which is just a block from its inspiration and main punchline, will host the show for an open engagement.

The Divine Miss M misses nothing and sent the company a lovely gift to welcome them to the neighborhood:

A "Divine " welcome from Miss M" @BetteMidler !@SpamiltonLive cast (yr new neighbor @47th St Thtr) thank u 4 the Diva luv @HelloDollyBway pic.twitter.com/zSZRnHJe9z - Spamilton (@SpamiltonLive) June 2, 2017

The show's move to the new space will also bring some changes and updates to the musical numbers, keeping the references, music, and jest current and relevant to this crowded Broadway season. You can expect to see some new material lampooning Bette Midler, Anastasia, Glenn Close, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and others. No one is safe from the spoofs of Spamilton!

Gerard Alessandrini, the show's creator, writer, and director, is no stranger at 47th Street Theater/The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. He enjoyed successful engagements of his critical sensation Forbidden Broadway produced there from 2005 to 2009, and again from 2012 to 2013.

While Spamilton is an entirely new creation from Alessandrini, it still boasts the familiar satirical humor of show tune parodies and Broadway raillery. No one on Broadway is safe in this uproarious production, making 47th Street Theater / The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's proximity to its 'victims' a perfect fit.

Spamilton has received critical acclaim across the board since its opening in July 2016. It was named Show of the Year at the 2017 Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) Awards and was also awarded Best Unique Theatrical Experience by the Off-Broadway Alliance. The show received nominations with the Outer Critics Circle for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and with the Drama Desk for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for Nora Schell and Best Lyrics by Gerard Alessandrini. The Drama League also recognized Nora Schell with a nomination for the Distinguished Performance Award for her role in the show.

In addition to the Off-Broadway move in New York City, Spamilton currently has a Chicago production, and will launch a West Coast premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre this November that will be produced in Los Angeles by Center Theatre Group. Spamilton will run November 5 through December 31, 2017, with opening set for November 12.

In addition to Alessandrini, the creative team of Spamilton includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Fred Barton and Richard Danley (Musical Arrangements), and Michael Cassara, CSA (Casting Director). The show is produced by John Freedson, Christine Pedi, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini. The current cast features Dan Rosales, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Chris Anthony Giles, Aaron Michael Ray, and Tristan J. Shuler.

Spamilton will play at 7:30pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and at 8:00pm on Friday and Saturday along with matinee performances at 2:30pm on Wednesday and Saturday and a 3:00pm show on Sunday. For complete performance schedules, tickets, and pricing for New York and Chicago, you can visit www.spamilton.com.

The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, located on 47th St. in Manhattan, is the Off-Broadway go-to stage for Latinx and Latinx-themed productions in the Subdistrict. Having recently merged with The Bronx's Pregones Theater, the company has created the Bronx-Broadway Showcase for Latino Theater. With a combined 200 theater premieres, 400+ guest artists, and more than 500 travel credits to date, the company's repertoire is known for mining connections between theater and popular culture, creating original musical theater and plays rooted in Puerto Rican/Latinx cultures. Guest artists who share our twin commitment to the arts and civic enrichment are presented year round on both stages.

