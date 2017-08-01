Bette Midler Confirms Final Bow in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler

HELLO, DOLLY! has confirmed that legendary star Bette Midler will officially depart the Broadway show on January 14th.

No details yet on any potential replacement or other future plans for the hit production, but BroadwayWorld will keep you updated as we learn more.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! nabbed four Tony Award wins this year, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Ms. Midler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto).

This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece, Hello, Dolly! instantly became the hottest ticket of the year when it broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history. By the time it began previews, it had the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history.

Both Hello, Dolly! and Ms. Midler swept the awards season circuit. In addition to the aforementioned Tony Awards, the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League organizations also recognized both the production and Ms. Midler with awards.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly! the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

