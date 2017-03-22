Bebe Neuwirth Helps Samuel French Announce CHICAGO High School Edition

Samuel French has announced a new musical title in their 101 School Editions Collection: Chicago (High School Edition).

In partnership with iTheatrics, Samuel French unveiled the news last night at a special performance of the long-running Broadway hit, Chicago. Prior to the final curtain, Bebe Neuwirth (Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Chicago), introduced 90 high school students who performed "All That Jazz" side by side with the Broadway cast in honor of John Kander's 90th birthday.

The adaptation of John Kander & Fred Ebb's Tony Award-winning musical has been developed specifically for high school performers by iTheatrics; they also created 101 School Editions of Heathers The Musical, which was released earlier this month, and Rock of Ages. Bruce Lazarus, Executive Director of Samuel French, said, "In collaboration with John Kander, Mitchell Bernard of the Fred Ebb Foundation, Nicole Fosse, and the world class producing team of Barry and Fran Weissler, Samuel French is proud to make Chicago (High School Edition) available for licensing in early 2018."

Set during the Roaring Twenties, Chicago is based on a 1926 play of the same name by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins. The story is a sharp-edged satire on corruption and celebrity, featuring a dazzling score and the distinctive choreography of Bob Fosse. It has introduced generations to the characters of Roxie Hart, Velma Kelly and Billy Flynn. Chicago first opened on Broadway in 1975 and was revived in 1996 to great commercial and critical acclaim, winning the Tony for Best Musical Revival. Still playing, it has become the second longest-running show in Broadway history.



For licensing inquires, visit www.samuelfrench.com/chicago-high-school-edition or call 866-598-8449.

Samuel French is the world's leading publisher and licensor of plays and musicals. The company's catalog features some of the most acclaimed work ever written for the stage and titles by writers at the forefront of contemporary drama. Samuel French is proud to have served as a leader in theatrical publishing and licensing for over 180 years and is committed to the future by championing for playwrights, innovating the industry, and celebrating all those who make theatre around the world.

Founded in 2006 by educator and author Timothy Allen McDonald, and headquartered in New York City, iTheatrics is the world's leading authority on musical theatre for young people. iTheatrics develops collections of musicals for leading musical theatre licensing agencies including the 101 School Editions (Samuel French Inc.), the Getting To Know Collection (R&H Theatricals), the Young Performers' Edition of musicals (Tams-Witmark Music Library, Inc.), and the Broadway Junior Collection and School Edition musicals (Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles