Backstage with Richard Ridge: It's His Story- Chazz Palminteri Explains the Evolution of A BRONX TALE

Every night at the Longacre Theatre, the cast of A BRONX TALE tells his story. Chazz Palminteri has made a musical out of his epic tale, and earlier this fall it landed on Broadway. Below, watch as Chazz explains the evolution of the show to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge as a part of SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Q&A series.

Palminteri wrote and performed his one-man show A Bronx Tale for the first time in 1989 before moving it off-Broadway. Mr. Palminteri went on to write the screenplay and co-star in the screen adaptation of A Bronx Tale alongside Robert De Niro. Mr. Palminteri has more than 55 movies to his credit as an actor, writer, and director, including The Usual Suspects, Bullets Over Broadway (Academy Award nomination), Analyze This, Hurlyburly, Mullholland Falls, Faithful (also written by Mr. Palminteri), A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Yonkers Joe, Jolene and most recently Legend starring Tom Hardy. Mr. Palminteri has had a recurring role on the hit show Modern Family and has starred in Blue Bloods. Mr. Palminteri directed the HBO series Oz, Showtime's Women vs Men, and the feature film Noel.

Related Articles