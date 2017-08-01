Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch
Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: The Charlies of the Chocolate Factory Take on Gummy Bears!

Aug. 1, 2017  

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we bring you very special guests from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory- the Charlies themselves: Ryan Foust, Jake Ryan Flynn and Ryan Sell! For the recipe for Katie's Homemade Gummy Bears, visit: www.backstagebite.com

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: The Charlies of the Chocolate Factory Take on Gummy Bears!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


