Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch
Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Gettin' Corny for the 4th with SPAMILTON's Dan Rosales!

Jul. 4, 2017  

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we salute America with special guest from Spamilton- Dan Rosales. For the recipe for Dan & Katie's Spam and Cheese Corndogs, visit: www.backstagebite.com

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Gettin' Corny for the 4th with SPAMILTON's Dan Rosales!
Click Here to Watch the Video!




 

Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Gettin' Corny for the 4th with SPAMILTON's Dan Rosales!
  • BWW TV: Watch Baayork Lee Get Glamorous for the Tonys!
  • BWW TV: Curl That Lip and Howl! Highlights from ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS Off-Broadway
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS in the West End!
  • BWW TV: Meet the Cast of COME FROM AWAY's Rodney Hicks New Play NC-17.
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from MARVIN'S ROOM on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com