Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Gettin' Corny for the 4th with SPAMILTON's Dan Rosales!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we salute America with special guest from Spamilton- Dan Rosales. For the recipe for Dan & Katie's Spam and Cheese Corndogs, visit: www.backstagebite.com

