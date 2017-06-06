BWW TV: Watch The Public Tell Its Story at 'HAIR TO HAMILTON' Gala

Just last night, The Public Theater celebrated its Annual Gala, HAIR TO HAMILTON, 50 Years of Revolutionary Musicals, at the Delacorte Theater. Directed by Daniel Sullivan, with musical direction by Rob Fisher and Nadia DiGiallonardo, the 90-minute concert featured songs from The Public's most beloved and groundbreaking musicals performed by some of the most celebrated voices in theater.

The cast of HAIR TO HAMILTON included Sasha Allen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Charl Brown, Nathaniel Claridad, Natalie Cortez, Brian d'Arcy James, Matt DeAngelis, Joshua Dela Cruz, Brandon Victor Dixon, Claybourne Elder, Kristian Espiritu, Christopher Jackson, Nikki M. James, Justin Keyes, Omar Lopez-Cepero, John Lithgow, Sydney Lucas, Kevin Mambo, Anastacia McClesky, Leslie McDonel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Kevin Moon Loh, Mary Kate Morrissey, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Brandon Pearson, Diane Phelan, Paris Remillard, Anika Noni Rose, George Salazar, Jennifer Sanchez, Kacie Sheik, Britton Smith, Phillipa Soo, Eric LaJuan Summers, Will Swenson, Mary Testa, Katie Thompson, Kirstin Villanueva, Akron Watson, Juson Williams, and Dan'yelle Williamson.

Below, check out highlights from the show, which featured tunes from Hamilton, HAIR, A Chorus Line, Fun Home, Runaways, The Pirates of Penzance, Caroline, or Change, Here Lies Love and more!

