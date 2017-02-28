BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Penelope SkinnerÂ 's LINDA at MTC

Linda, the new play by Penelope Skinner (The Ruins of Civilization at MTC, The Village Bike), directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Assembled Parties, Wit), opens tonight, February 28, at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Linda Wilde (Janie Dee) has it all. She's an award-winning senior executive as well as a busy wife and mother. But when she pitches a revolutionary concept that could change the way the world looks at women of a certain age, she finds herself fighting for her own relevance as every part of her carefully considered life starts to show cracks. MTC is proud to present this timely, moving and fiercely funny new play by Penelope Skinner (last season's acclaimed The Ruins of Civilization) in the American premiere directed by MTC Artistic DirectorLynne Meadow. The play was celebrated in London in its run at The Royal Court Theatre.

