BWW TV: Here We Go Again! Go Inside Rehearsals for MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl!

Summer wouldn't be the same in Los Angeles without the Hollywood Bowl's annual offering of a star-studded Broadway musical; and this year will be no different when the mega-hit Mamma Mia! getting ready to ignite on one of the world's most iconic stages July 28 - 30. BroadwayWorld TV's own Michael Sterling dropped in at rehearsals earlier this week to get a sneak peek at rehearsals and to speak with members of the cast. Featured in Mamma Mia! are Corbin Bleu as Sky, Dove Cameron as Sophie, Jaime Camil as Sam, Tisha-Campbell-Martin as Tanya, Lea DeLaria as Rosie, Hamish Linklater as Harry, Jennifer Nettles as Donna, and Steven Weber as Bill.

Mamma Mia! is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall and conducted by David Holcenberg. Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, Mamma Mia! features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, with book by Catherine Johnson. Mamma Mia! was originally conceived by Judy Craymer.

Mamma Mia! is the 2001 international phenomenon about a young woman's plot to uncover the identity of her father among three of her mother's former loves, all invited to her wedding on a Greek island. Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, including "Dancing Queen" and "Voulez Vous" - Mamma Mia! will have you singing, dancing and having the time of your life!

Mamma Mia! will have three performances at the Hollywood Bowl this summer - Friday, July 28, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 29, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Hollywood Bowl box office, online at HollywoodBowl.com and via credit card phone order at 323.850.2000.

The recent history of Broadway musicals at the Hollywood Bowl is nothing short of spectacular, including A Chorus Line starring Mario Lopez, Krysta Rodriguez and Ross Lynch, directed and choreographed by Baayork Lee; Spamalot starring Craig Robinson, Christian Slater, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Warwick Davis and Eric Idle; Hair starring Kristen Bell, Hunter Parrish, Beverly D'Angelo, Benjamin Walker and Amber Riley, directed by Adam Shankman; Chicago starring AshLee Simpson, Drew Carey, Lucy Lawless and Stephen Moyer, directed by Brooke Shields; The Producers starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rebecca Romijn and Dane Cook, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman; Hairspray starring Harvey Fierstein, Drew Carey, John Stamos and Nick Jonas, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell; and Rent starring Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Scherzinger and Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris.

Director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall is one of Broadway's most celebrated artists. Honored numerous times for her work on stage and screen, she has won three Tony Awards (with six more nominations) and two Drama Desk Awards (four additional nominations). Marshall has also been nominated for both an Olivier and an Emmy. On Broadway, Marshall directed and choreographed In Transit (2016), Nice Work if You Can Get It (2012), Anything Goes (2011 revival with Sutton Foster), Grease (2007 revival), Pajama Game (2006 revival with Harry Connick, Jr.), Wonderful Town (2003 revival), Little Shop of Horrors (2003), Follies (2001), Ring Round the Moon (1999), 1776 (1997), and Swinging on a Star (1995). She collaborated with her brother, Rob Marshall, on direction and choreography for Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993 with Chita Rivera), She Loves Me (2003 revival), Damn Yankees (1994), Victor/Victoria (1995 with Julie Andrews) and Seussical (2000).

Conductor David Holcenberg is currently serving as music director of the Tony-nominated musical Groundhog Day on Broadway. His past Broadway shows as music director have included Mamma Mia!, Seussical, Titanic and Show Boat. David also music directed the Los Angeles production of Ragtime (L.A. Drama Critics Award), The Phantom of the Opera in Toronto and the Lincoln Center productions of Dessa Rose and The Glorious Ones. His show Bingo, written with Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid, is currently playing around the country. David is currently the associate music supervisor for Mamma Mia! in North America.

Video produced by Paul Preston / Digital Mind Productions.

