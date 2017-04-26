BWW TV Exclusive: Baldwin Wallace Stars (and Stars to Be) Slay at Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions
Baldwin Wallace Stars (and Stars to Be) Slay at Broadway Sessions

Apr. 26, 2017  

The talent floodgates have opened and the streets are drenched in the promise of stars to be... I'm speaking of course, about "Showcase"Season." That special time of year when the college kids with stars in their eyes make the transition to "just plain" star and strut their stuff in the big apple. We netted star-making Baldwin Wallace to strut their stuff at Sessions recently. The '17 grads shone brightly alongside BW alum pro's Patty Lohr (Kinky Boots), Zach Adkins (Anastasia) and super star Ciara Renee. Enjoy highlights here... and you may just want to jot down a few names. You know you'll need to know 'em.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

