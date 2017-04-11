BWW TV: Broadway's SCHOOL OF ROCK Sends Congrats to Olivier-Winning West End Cast

Earlier this week, Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock - The Musical took home an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music, and the show's Broadway counterparts sent the cast a big congratulations from across the pond. Check out their video below!

Based on the iconic hit movie, School of Rock follows slacker and wannabe rock star Dewey Finn turn a class of straight-A 10 year old students into an ear popping, riff scorching, all conquering rock band! Dewey poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school to make ends meet, and when he discovers his fifth graders' musical talents, he enlists his class to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands. As Dewey falls for the beautiful headmistress, can he and his students keep this special assignment secret as they learn to fully embrace the power of rock?

Related Articles