BWW TV: Break the Cycle with New GROUNDHOG DAY TV Spot!

Feb. 27, 2017  

The Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day, the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, begins previews on Thursday, March 16 and opens Monday, April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

Groundhog Day is the story of Phil Connors, a cynical Pittsburgh TV weatherman who is sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, PA, when he finds himself caught in a time loop, forced to repeat the same day again and again...and again. As each day plays out exactly the same as before Phil becomes increasingly despondent, but is there a lesson to be learned through his experiences?

Below, check out a first look at a TV spot for the new musical!

