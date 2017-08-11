BWW TV: BANDSTAND Brings it Home at Broadway in Bryant Park!

The best of Broadway has performed for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances concluded this week.

Watch below as BANDSTAND's Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins,Geoff Packard, Joey Pero, Carleigh Bettiol, Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Andrea Dotto, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Kevyn Morrow, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Ryan VanDenBoom, James Nathan Hopkins, Joey Pero, Geoff Packard perform "Love Will Come and Find Me Again," "Right This Way" and "Nobody."

