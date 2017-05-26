BWW Morning Brief May 26th, 2017 - MARY POPPINS Flies Into Paper Mill and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 25, 2017

Tony Award Productions and Broadway Records have announced the first ever Tony Award Season compilation album to be released on CD and digitally at most major music retailers including Barnes & Noble and iTunes/Apple Music on June 9, 2017.. (more...)

2) Glenn Close Stops the Show at SUNSET BOULEVARD to Stop Photo-Taking Audience Member

by BWW News Desk - May 25, 2017

With one look she can stop the show...literally. BroadwayWorld has just learned that at yesterday's matinee of Sunset Boulevard, leading lady Glenn Close paused her performance to politely ask an audience member to stop taking photos, saying it was distracting and disrespectful. She said: "We can have a show or we can have a photo shoot," and then quickly began "With One Look" again from the top of the song.. (more...)

3) Jerry Mitchell Reveals Details on New Songs, New Scenes & More for Broadway-Bound PRETTY WOMAN Musical

by BWW News Desk - May 25, 2017

In a new interview with EW, director Jerry Mitchell (KINKY BOOTS, LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL) reveals details of the upcoming stage musical adaptation of Garry Marshall's 1990 classic PRETTY WOMAN.. (more...)

4) NBC Delays Production of BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE Until 2018

by TV News Desk - May 25, 2017

NBC has delayed its plan to present BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE, starring Jennifer LOPEZ until 2018. The network originally planned to broadcast the live musical around the holiday season.. (more...)

5) Odyssey Theatre Revives Powerful Musical Revue JACQUES BREL IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN PARIS

by Rebecca Russo - May 25, 2017

Naughty, funny, dark and romantic: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble presents a revival of Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, the off-Broadway hit by Eric Blau and Mort Shuman that introduced American audiences to the Belgian singer-songwriter known as the "Bob Dylan of France." Director Dan Fishbach and musical director Anthony Lucca helm Jacques Brel... for a July 1 opening at the Odyssey, where it will continue through Aug. 27.. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- Goodspeed's revised RAGS holds an industry reading in NYC today.

- Joel Grey will appear at Paley Center for a Q&A and screening of GEORGE M! this weekend...

- Broadway director Diane Paulus gives the commencement speech at MassArt.

- And Paper Mill Playhouse's star-studded MARY POPPINS opens on Sunday!

Brendon Urie in KINKY BOOTS

