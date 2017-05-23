Goodspeed's Revised RAGS Gets Industry Reading in NYC

In preparation for its fall production of a newly-revised version of Rags, Goodspeed Musicals is hosting a closed industry reading of the show at Pearl Studios on May 26.

Rags has a book by Joseph Stein, music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and revised book by David Thompson. With the support of the Joseph Stein estate, significant changes have been made in collaboration with Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz, who also have contributed new material. David Loud will provide new arrangements and Rob Ruggiero will direct.

Welcome to the new world! Fresh from Ellis Island, a young mother and her son search for lost family and a sense of home as the 20th Century beckons. The streets of Manhattan's Lower East Side may not be paved with gold, but they echo with the music of opportunity, optimism and hope. A ravishing score by the songwriters of Wicked and Annie colors a sweeping saga of America's immigrant past. Celebrate our rich roots in Goodspeed's new adaptation of a neglected masterpiece of the musical theatre.

Rags will play at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT, from October 6 to December 10, 2017. More information about the Goodspeed production can be found at www.goodspeed.org.

