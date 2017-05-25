NBC Delays Production of BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE Until 2018

Variety reports that NBC has delayed its plan to present BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE, starring Jennifer LOPEZ until 2018. The network originally planned to broadcast the live musical around the holiday season. According to the report, the decision to delay the project was due to Lopez's busy schedule, which includes NBC's new competition series WORLD OF DANCE, for which she serves as a judge, and her hit drama series SHADES OF BLUE. The former AMERICAN IDOL judge is also committed to her concert residency in Las Vegas and is set to film several movie projects.



Earlier this month, NBC announced that they will present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE on Easter Sunday of next year. Craig Zedon and Neil Meron will be behind the project, as they have been for past live musical events on the network.

NBC confirms that it remains committed to producing BYE BYE BIRDIE, yet didn't want to be rushed through rehearsals and production due to Lopez's schedule. Harvey Fierstein was tapped to write the teleplay for 'BIRDIE' while Jerry Mitchell and Alex Rudzinski are set to serve as directors. Lopez will take on the role of Rosie. BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE will be based on the Tony-winning 1960 Broadway musical which featured a book by Michael Stewart, lyrics by Lee Adams and music by Charles Strouse.

Zadan and Meron will also produce NBC's upcoming live staging of Aaron Sorkin's play A FEW GOOD MEN.

Read the article in full HERE

Related Articles