May. 25, 2017  
BWW Readers Weigh in on Tony Snubs in the Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

While the theatre community eagerly awaits June 11, they are making their voices heard in the Theater Fans' Choice Awards. With 11 days left to vote, plenty of shows and performances that got snubbed from a Tony nomination are currently front-runners!

Cast your vote for people like Gideon Glick, Allison Janney, Rachelle Ann Go, Finn Wittrock, Barrett Doss, or Lindsay Mendez - who won't have a chance at a Tony statue this season. Or vote for someone who will. Just vote!

Now in our 15th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows. Plus, cast your vote in our newest category, honoring stage to screen adaptations!

Click here to vote today for the Theatre Fans' Choice Awards!


