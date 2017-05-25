Joel Grey to Appear Before Screening of GEORGE M! at Paley Center

Legendary stage and screen star Joel Grey will be interviewed at 12 noon on Sunday, May 28 at the Paley Center for Media in New York City (25 West 52nd Street, NYC), preceding a screening of the 1970 NBC Telecast of George M! from 12:15 to 1:45 PM. The interview and screening are free and open to the public.

This taped adaptation of the 1968 Broadway musical about the life and songs of George M. Cohan takes a novel approach: it's presented as a rehearsal of the show, with the actors appearing as themselves as well as their characters in the show.

Along with Joel Grey and Bernadette Peters who re-create their Broadway roles as George M. Cohan and Josie Cohan, the cast also includes Red Buttons as Sam Harris, Jack Cassidy as Jerry Cohan, Nanette Fabray as Nellie Cohan, Blythe Danner as Agnes Nolan, Anita Gillette as Ethel Levey, Lewis J. Stadlen as the Stage Manager, and Jesse White as E.F. Albee. Directed by Martin Charnin and Walter C. Miller, with choreography by Alan Johnson. (1970; NBC; 90 mins.)

George M! Will be followed at 2 PM by a screening of the 1959 telecast of Meet me in St. Louis with Jane Powell, Tab Hunter, Walter Pidgeon, Jeanne Crain, Reta Shaw, Ed Wynn, Myrna Loy, and Patty Duke.

Admission to the Paley Center screenings is free. The Paley Center is located at 25 West 52nd Street, between fifth and sixth avenues. For more information, call (212) 621-6600 or go to www.paleycenter.org/weekend-screenings-2017.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles