BWW Morning Brief March 16th, 2017 - THE PRICE Opens, GROUNDHOG DAY Begins and More!

by BWW News Desk - March 15, 2017

Berkshire Theatre Group announces the final production of its upcoming 2017 Summer Season will be Mark Medoff's Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning play, Children of a Lesser God, which will begin performances on Thursday, June 22 at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage. Opening night is set for Saturday, June 24 at 8pm.. (more...)

2) Phoenix Best, Ta'Nika Gibson and Zonya Love to Star in All-New DREAMGIRLS at TUTS; Cast Announced!

by BWW News Desk - March 15, 2017

Theatre Under The Stars is excited to introduce the cast for its upcoming production of DREAMGIRLS.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Josh Gad Plays 'Box of Microphones - Disney Edition' on TONIGHT SHOW

by TV News Desk - March 15, 2017

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, Jimmy and guest Josh Gad played a game of 'Box of Microphones - Disney Edition' and performed such classics as 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman,' and 'Beauty and the Beast.'. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Darren Criss Talks HEDWIG, 'Flash' Musical Episode & More on 'Conan'

by TV News Desk - March 15, 2017

On last night's CONAN, guest Darren Criss talked about dressing like a woman in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and reveals he is disappointed he'll never look that pretty again.. (more...)

5) HAMILTON's Javier Munoz Will Be Honored at Cielo Gala 2017

by BWW News Desk - March 15, 2017

Actor Javier Muñoz, star of Broadway's hit show Hamilton and HIV/AIDS activist, will be recognized with the 2017 Ilka Award, at the Latino Commission on AIDS' Annual Cielo gala to be celebrated Friday, April 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- GROUNDHOG DAY starts performances this evening on the Great White Way.

- Leigh Fondakowski's BP Oil Spill play opens at EST, while the new, Reba McEntire-inspired musical FANCY gets a lab in NYC...

- And THE PRICE brings an all-star quartet of actors to Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our chilling shots of Winter Storm Stella blanketing the Theatre District...

Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia

#ThrowbackThursday: See the stars of [title of show] reunite after 10 years earlier this week at Vineyard Theatre!

Set Your DVR... for the cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY, appearing this morning on NBC's TODAY!

The cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: Ben Rimalower's upcoming Audible recording of PATTI ISSUES, returning to NYC next month.

What we're looking forward to listening to: Broadway vet Patti LaBelle's new album BEL HOMMAGE, out this spring!

What we're looking forward to watching: Nathan Lane and more in the new Terrence McNally documentary - check out a sneak peek below!

Social Butterfly: See Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's surprise appearance at last night's performance of COME FROM AWAY!

Canadian prime minister @JustinTrudeau is at @wecomefromaway on Broadway, addressing crowd from stage before show. pic.twitter.com/nF7dUXJgZe - Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) March 16, 2017

