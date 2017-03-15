VIDEO: Darren Criss Talks HEDWIG, 'Flash' Musical Episode & More on 'Conan'

On last night's CONAN, guest Darren Criss talked about dressing like a woman in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and reveals he is disappointed he'll never look that pretty again. Later, the actor explained how he kissed a man in the "Hedwig" audience every night and explained how he targeted the lucky audience member.

Also, Criss talks about playing a villain in THE FLASH/SUPERGIRL crossover episode whose super power is swooning his enemies into alternate, musical theater-heavy realities. "He's a music meister and he makes people sing," he explains. "And he tries to teach them that the power of song and dance." Watch all the clips below!

The Flash/Supergirl musical episode titled "Duet," airs on Tuesday, March 21st. The special episode will also feature performances by Broadway's Jeremy Jordan and Jesse L. Martin and will feature the original song "Runnin' Home to You," penned by the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (LA LA LAND, DEAR EVAN HANSEN). GLEE's Grant Gustin will perform the number. The episode will also include the original song "Super Friends" penned by CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND creator and star Rachel Bloom and performed by Gustin and Melissa Benoist.

