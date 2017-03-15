Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Buried Under Winter Storm Stella

As Winter Storm Stella putters out over the northeast, she has come and gone in New York City, leaving the Theatre District under a fresh blanket of snow. Below, BroadwayWorld brings you exclusive photos of the city streets in recovery from the storm!

New York City received just over seven inches of snow in most areas yesterday, and though New Yorkers experienced delays in public transportation and closures city-wide, the shows did go on!

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia