Photo Coverage: [title of show] Reunites After 10 Years at Vineyard Theatre Gala!

On Monday night, Vineyard Theatre's 2017 Gala Fundraiser celebrated the 10th anniversary of Vineyard Theatre's hit musical [title of show] with Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and a toast to Broadway producer Kevin McCollum. Michael Berresse directed the gala show. Larry Pressgrove was the music director.

The line-up of stars also included: Stephanie J. Block, Steven Boyer, Betty Buckley, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Brandon Victor Dixon, Penny Fuller, Gideon Glick, Joanna Gleason, Joe Iconis, Andrea McArdle, Bebe Neuwirth, Chris Sarandon, and more.

Check out photos of the presentations and performances below!

Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen's [title of show] began at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, moved to The Vineyard, and then transferred to Broadway and to London. The self-referential musical evolved in each incarnation, and has since received hundreds of productions around the world.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

