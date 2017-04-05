BWW Morning Brief April 5th, 2017 - PRESENT LAUGHTER, 'SIX DEGREES' and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - April 04, 2017

James Corden headed to Northern California to spend time with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, and the two play some mini golf and take a ride in the carpool lane and sing some of their favorite Disney songs including MOANA and FROZEN classics.. (more...)

2) Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Nikki M. James and More to Channel the Bard for 2017 Shakespeare in the Park Season

by BWW News Desk - April 04, 2017

The Public Theater announced initial casting today for the 2017 Free Shakespeare in the Park season, beginning Tuesday, May 23 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, continuing a 55-year tradition of free theater in Central Park.. (more...)

3) Breaking News: HADESTOWN, SWEENEY TODD, INDECENT, OSLO and More Top 2017 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations

by BWW News Desk - April 04, 2017

The Off-Broadway League today announced nominations in 19 categories for the 32nd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway.. (more...)

4) TV Land Announces Season 4 Premiere Date for Sutton Foster-Led YOUNGER

by TV News Desk - April 04, 2017

Following its jaw-dropping season finale, TV Land's critically-acclaimed and fan favorite series YOUNGER, from 'Sex and the City' creator Darren Star, began production today in NYC on its fourth season.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief April 4th, 2017 - INDECENT, LIGHTNING THIEF and More!

by Jessica Khan - April 04, 2017

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: THE LIGHTNING THIEF officially strikes tonight Off-Broadway, and Paula Vogel's INDECENT begins previews on Broadway!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- John Guare's SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION starts on Broadway.

- The Harvey Fierstein-led GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM opens Off-Broadway...

- And PRESENT LAUGHTER, starring Kevin Kline, takes its opening bows tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Watch our red-carpet interviews from the SPEECH & DEBATE's film premiere in NYC!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from PRESENT LAUGHTER's Kevin Kline...

"Nothing makes an actor feel freer and more inventive and more creative than being trusted." - Kevin Kline (via BrainyQuote)

What we're geeking out over: The upcoming world premiere of MONSOON WEDDING at Berkeley Rep - check out the full cast!

The cast of MONSOON WEDDING at Berkeley Rep.

Photo by Joan Marcus/Berkeley Repertory Theatre

What we're looking forward to listening to: Broadway's WAR PAINT cast album, out this June!

What we're watching: Kyle Taylor Parker's soulful cover of 'Run and Tell That' from HAIRSPRAY!

Social Butterfly: Check out this fun peek backstage at GROUNDHOG DAY!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

