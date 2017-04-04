BWW TV: Kyle Taylor Parker Sings Cover of 'Run and Tell That' from HAIRSPRAY for 'Soul Sessions' Series

Kyle Taylor Parker (KINKY BOOTS, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY) has teamed up with musical genius Joshua Stephen Kartes and David Rowen to launch a monthly series of musical videos called "Soul Sessions," featuring covers of songs from the Broadway, pop and jazz catalogue reimagined.

Below, watch the first video in the series - Parker's soulful cover of "Run and Tell That" from Broadway's HAIRSPRAY! Parker is using his voice and this platform to speak to the current political climate of the country and the desire to be seen, heard, accepted and respected no matter who you are.

Directed by: David Rowen

Video: Bryan Berrios

Arrangement/keys:Joshua Stephen Kartes

Music and lyrics : Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

