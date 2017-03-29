Broadway's SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Sets General Rush, Digital Lottery

The producers of John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation, starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train), Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") and Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, "24: Legacy"), have announced a general rush policy and a digital lottery beginning Wednesday, April 5th.

A limited number of general rush tickets are available when the box office opens at 10am the day of the performance (Noon on Sundays) at $32 each. Limit of two tickets per person. Subject to availability. Six Degrees of Separation will also offer a digital lottery powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatregoers access to affordable tickets through multiple social networks. To enter the lottery, click on sixdegreesbroadway.com/lottery. (Please note, this URL will be active beginning April 5 at 9am.)

Directed by Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Yen), Six Degrees of Separation will begin previews Wednesday, April 5 prior to the official opening on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Barrymore Theatre. The production will play a 15-week run through Sunday, July 16.

The cast of Six Degrees of Separation also includes Jim Bracchitta (Gypsy in 2008 and 1989, The House of Blue Leaves), Tony Carlin (Sylvia, Fish in the Dark) as the Doorman, Michael Countryman (Privacy, Spotlight) as Larkin, James Cusati-Moyer (Broadway debut, A Soldier's Tale) as the Hustler, Ned Eisenberg (Rocky, Golden Boy) as Dr. Fine, Lisa Emery (Casa Valentina, "Jessica Jones") as Kitty, Keenan Jolliff (Broadway debut, Youth in Oregon) as Woody, Peter Mark Kendall (Mercury Fur, "Outpost") as Rick, Cody Kostro (Broadway debut, Dead Poet's Society) as Doug, Sarah Mezzanotte (Broadway debut, The Wolves) as Elizabeth, Colby Minifie (Long Day's Journey Into Night, Punk Rock) as Tess, Paul O'Brien (On a Clear Day, The Importance of Being Ernest) as the Detective, Chris Perfetti (Everybody, Cloud Nine) as Trent, Ned Riseley (Broadway debut, Poster Boy) as Ben and Michael Siberry (An Enemy of the People, Spamalot) as Geoffrey.

The design team is comprised of Mark Wendland (Significant Other, Heisenberg) - sets, Clint Ramos (Sunday in the Park with George, In Transit) - costumes, Ben Stanton(Junk, Fully Committed) - lighting, Darron L West (Jitney, Fully Committed) - sound, Lucy Mackinnon (2015 Spring Awakening, Newsies) - projections and Charles LaPointe(Anastasia, Holiday Inn) - wigs. Casting is by Daniel Swee.

Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young con man, Paul (Hawkins), who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Janney and Hickey), saying he knows their son at college. Claiming he's the son of actor Sidney Poitier, Paul tells them he has just been mugged and all his money is gone. Captivated by Paul's intelligence (and the possibility of appearing in his father's new movie), the Kittredges invite him to stay overnight. After finding him in bed with a hustler (Cusati-Moyer), their picture of Paul changes, and Ouisa and Flan turn detective trying to piece together the connections that gave him access to their lives. Meanwhile, Paul's cons unexpectedly lead him into darker territory as his lies begin to catch up with him.

John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation premiered off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on May 16, 1990 before moving to the Vivian Beaumont Theater on November 8, 1990. The play received the 1991 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, an Obie award for the playwright, and the 1993 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play. It was a finalist for the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and received a Tony Award nomination for Best Play.

The Broadway revival is produced by Stuart Thompson, Louise L. Gund, Tim Levy, John Breglio, Scott M. Delman, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Franki De La Vega, LaRuffa Hysell Group, Jane Bergère, John Gore, Greg Holt, and The Lowy Salpeter Company.

